Analysts Anticipate ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $26.17 Million

Analysts expect that ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) will post sales of $26.17 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for ImmunoGen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $32.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $23.10 million. ImmunoGen posted sales of $85.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 69.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will report full-year sales of $68.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $65.00 million to $73.86 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $49.51 million, with estimates ranging from $32.81 million to $86.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ImmunoGen.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.03 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 55.41% and a negative return on equity of 85.94%. ImmunoGen’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IMGN shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in ImmunoGen in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMGN opened at $6.83 on Thursday. ImmunoGen has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $10.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.08. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.09 and a beta of 1.26.

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

