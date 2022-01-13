Analysts Anticipate Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) to Post $0.43 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.44. Rexford Industrial Realty reported earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.91. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Rexford Industrial Realty.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.08 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 26.46%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Monday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.80.

Shares of NYSE:REXR opened at $74.76 on Thursday. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12 month low of $45.90 and a 12 month high of $81.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 143.28%.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $8,010,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the second quarter worth about $56,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 9.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 32.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

