Analysts Expect First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Brokerages expect First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Watch Restaurant Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is ($0.09). The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 14th.
On average, analysts expect that First Watch Restaurant Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.02). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Watch Restaurant Group.
First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $157.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.27 million.
NASDAQ:FWRG opened at $14.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.41. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $14.76 and a 12 month high of $25.46.
About First Watch Restaurant Group
First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is based in BRADENTON, Fla.
