Analysts Expect MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) to Announce $0.98 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) to announce earnings of $0.98 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the lowest is $0.94. MidWestOne Financial Group reported earnings per share of $1.04 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will report full year earnings of $4.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.41 to $4.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.47. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover MidWestOne Financial Group.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $49.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.45 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 32.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 105,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MOFG opened at $32.74 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.70. The firm has a market cap of $513.76 million, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.98. MidWestOne Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.88 and a fifty-two week high of $34.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

