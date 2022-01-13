Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 13th (ACCD, ADCT, AHH, AIQUY, ALBO, APYX, COF, CQP, DADA, FOLD)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, January 13th:

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Accolade Inc. provides personalized, technology-enabled solutions which help people better understand, navigate and utilize the healthcare system. Accolade Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “ADC Therapeutics SA is a late clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company. It engages in development and commercialization of antibody drug conjugates for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. ADC Therapeutics SA is based in LAUSANNE, Switzerland. “

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in developing, building, owning and managing office, retail and multifamily properties primarily in the United States. Its properties are situated in Virginia and North Carolina. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. is based in Virginia Beach, United States. “

L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $41.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Air Liquide’s core business is to supply oxygen, nitrogen, hydrogen and many other gases and services to most industries (for example: steel, oil refining, chemicals, glass, electronics, healthcare, food processing, metallurgy, paper and aerospace). Their global presence (130 subsidiaries in more than 65 countries) allows them to combine the resources and expertise of a global enterprise with a powerful local presence based on independent customer-focused teams. “

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Albireo Pharma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver and gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Albireo Pharma Inc., formerly known as BIODEL INC., is based in Boston, United States. “

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Apyx Medical Corporation is an energy technology company. It provides products in the cosmetic and surgical markets. The company’s Helium Plasma Technology is marketed and sold as Renuvion(R) in the cosmetic surgery market and J-Plasma(R) in the hospital surgical market. Apyx Medical Corporation, formerly known as Bovie Medical Corporation, is based in FL, United States. “

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) was upgraded by analysts at Edward Jones from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA). Mizuho issued a buy rating on the stock.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) was upgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

