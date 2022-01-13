Anglo Asian Mining (LON:AAZ) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $124.47

Anglo Asian Mining PLC (LON:AAZ)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 124.47 ($1.69) and traded as low as GBX 105 ($1.43). Anglo Asian Mining shares last traded at GBX 107.50 ($1.46), with a volume of 21,152 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 112.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 124.47. The stock has a market cap of £122.97 million and a PE ratio of 9.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

In other news, insider Khosrow Zamani acquired 6,630 shares of Anglo Asian Mining stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.57) per share, for a total transaction of £7,690.80 ($10,439.53). Also, insider John Monhemius acquired 25,000 shares of Anglo Asian Mining stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.53) per share, with a total value of £28,250 ($38,346.68).

Anglo Asian Mining PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of gold, copper, silver, and precious metal properties in Azerbaijan. The company has a 1,962 square kilometers portfolio of gold, silver, and copper properties in western Azerbaijan. Its principal property is the Gedabek mine located in north Western Azerbaijan.

