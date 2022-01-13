Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:ARDC)

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0975 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 9.3% over the last three years.

NYSE ARDC traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,171. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a 52-week low of $14.33 and a 52-week high of $16.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.14.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

About Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to provide an attractive level of total return, through current income, and capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 14, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

