argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $362.33.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of argenx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $354.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of argenx from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of argenx from $297.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of argenx in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $362.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Get argenx alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of argenx in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of argenx by 3.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of argenx by 59.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of argenx by 49.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of argenx by 68.0% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

ARGX stock opened at $293.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $311.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of -39.46 and a beta of 0.98. argenx has a one year low of $248.21 and a one year high of $382.15.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($4.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.48) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $7.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.00 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 73.28% and a negative return on equity of 24.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.96) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that argenx will post -7.92 EPS for the current year.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.