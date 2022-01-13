Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €8.40 Price Target by Hauck Aufhäuser La… Analysts

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) received a €8.40 ($9.55) price target from stock analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser La… in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser La…’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 53.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AT1. Warburg Research set a €7.80 ($8.86) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.60 ($8.64) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Nord/LB set a €6.20 ($7.05) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.68) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.50 ($8.52) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €7.11 ($8.08).

Shares of ETR AT1 traded up €0.03 ($0.03) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €5.47 ($6.22). The stock had a trading volume of 1,846,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,550,000. The business’s 50 day moving average is €5.61 and its 200-day moving average is €6.11. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.70. Aroundtown has a 52 week low of €5.14 ($5.84) and a 52 week high of €7.16 ($8.13). The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.85.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

