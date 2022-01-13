Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Atea Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the highest is $1.17. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atea Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $1.21. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.03) to ($1.61). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Atea Pharmaceuticals.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.29). Atea Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $32.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.74) earnings per share.

AVIR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $61.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

In other Atea Pharmaceuticals news, Director Polly A. Murphy bought 12,000 shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.57 per share, with a total value of $102,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $443,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $395,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 259,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,090,000 after acquiring an additional 62,999 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,660,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,055,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVIR opened at $7.66 on Thursday. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $94.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.87.

About Atea Pharmaceuticals

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

