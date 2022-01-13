Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.64

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.64 and traded as low as $3.04. Aware shares last traded at $3.10, with a volume of 2,472 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Aware from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

Get Aware alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $66.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.64.

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.18 million during the quarter. Aware had a negative return on equity of 14.15% and a negative net margin of 38.10%.

In related news, Director John S. Stafford III acquired 20,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $57,846.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John S. Stafford III acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.09 per share, with a total value of $154,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Aware by 29,444.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 8,539 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC lifted its stake in Aware by 11.9% during the third quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 135,729 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 14,480 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Aware during the third quarter worth approximately $431,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Aware by 7.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 406,915 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 28,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in Aware during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.33% of the company’s stock.

About Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE)

Aware, Inc is a biometrics software and services company. The firm’s products are used in government and commercial biometrics systems, which are capable of determining or verifying an individual’s identity. It also provides interoperable, standards-compliant, field-proven biometric functionality, and are used to capture, verify, format, compress and decompress biometric images, as well as aggregate, analyses, process and transport those images within biometric systems.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Aware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.