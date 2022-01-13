B.P. Marsh & Partners (LON:BPM) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $322.73

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 322.73 ($4.38) and traded as low as GBX 318.01 ($4.32). B.P. Marsh & Partners shares last traded at GBX 321 ($4.36), with a volume of 9,666 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 327.97 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 322.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £120.27 million and a PE ratio of 8.84.

In other B.P. Marsh & Partners news, insider Daniel Topping purchased 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 338 ($4.59) per share, for a total transaction of £2,244.32 ($3,046.45). Also, insider Nicholas Hugh Carter acquired 1,962 shares of B.P. Marsh & Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 326 ($4.43) per share, with a total value of £6,396.12 ($8,682.12).

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage, developmental capital/acquisition capital, startups, management buyouts, management buyins, and hive offs. The firm does not invest in insurance companies or businesses exposed to principle risk.

