Baader Bank Analysts Give Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) a €190.00 Price Target

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) has been given a €190.00 ($215.91) price objective by equities researchers at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €164.00 ($186.36) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €160.00 ($181.82) target price on Wacker Chemie in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. UBS Group set a €179.00 ($203.41) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Nord/LB set a €158.00 ($179.55) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($170.45) price target on Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wacker Chemie has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €160.64 ($182.54).

WCH stock traded up €3.90 ($4.43) during trading on Thursday, hitting €141.15 ($160.40). 177,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,420. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €147.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is €143.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion and a PE ratio of 11.75. Wacker Chemie has a 1 year low of €102.60 ($116.59) and a 1 year high of €174.75 ($198.58).

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

