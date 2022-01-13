Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.84

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.84 and traded as high as $17.18. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A shares last traded at $16.93, with a volume of 60,325 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $671.75 million, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $26.83 million for the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 37.65%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 316,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 12,858 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A during the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 436,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A Company Profile (NYSE:BLX)

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

