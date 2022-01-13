Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 950.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,530 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up approximately 1.0% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 0.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 231,799,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,557,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,928 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 163,776,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,752,497,000 after purchasing an additional 38,319,182 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 0.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,536,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,790,026,000 after buying an additional 497,399 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 20.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,419,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,573,572,000 after buying an additional 10,783,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 52,409,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,160,858,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488,723 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.88.

In other Bank of America news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.15. The stock had a trading volume of 843,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,878,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.20. The company has a market cap of $402.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.48. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $29.57 and a 1-year high of $50.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.23%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.