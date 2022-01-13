Barclays Reiterates €113.00 Price Target for Vinci (EPA:DG)

Vinci (EPA:DG) has been assigned a €113.00 ($128.41) price objective by Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on DG. Kepler Capital Markets set a €98.50 ($111.93) price objective on shares of Vinci in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €109.00 ($123.86) price objective on shares of Vinci in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($122.73) price objective on shares of Vinci in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group set a €111.00 ($126.14) target price on shares of Vinci in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €100.00 ($113.64) target price on shares of Vinci in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €106.19 ($120.67).

Get Vinci alerts:

DG stock traded up €0.20 ($0.23) during trading on Thursday, hitting €95.20 ($108.18). 1,062,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,620,000. Vinci has a 52 week low of €69.54 ($79.02) and a 52 week high of €88.80 ($100.91). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €90.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of €90.47.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.