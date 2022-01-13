Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $850.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Barratt Developments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barratt Developments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Peel Hunt upgraded Barratt Developments to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Barratt Developments from 860.00 to 850.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Investec initiated coverage on Barratt Developments in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

BTDPY opened at $18.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 5.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.24. Barratt Developments has a fifty-two week low of $17.13 and a fifty-two week high of $23.86.

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the business of developing residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It operates through the Housebuilding and Commercial Developments segments. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in Coalville, the United Kingdom.

