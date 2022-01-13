bebe stores (OTCMKTS:BEBE) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.51

Shares of bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.51 and traded as high as $7.83. bebe stores shares last traded at $7.65, with a volume of 923 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.39 and a 200-day moving average of $7.51.

Get bebe stores alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 6.98%.

bebe stores, inc. engages in the provision of chic and contemporary fashion merchandise. It offers its products under bebe brand. The company was founded by Manny Mashouf in June 1976 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for bebe stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bebe stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.