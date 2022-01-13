Beer Money (BEER) Market Cap Achieves $309,968.70

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 13th. Over the last week, Beer Money has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. Beer Money has a market capitalization of $309,968.70 and $13,703.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beer Money coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Beer Money

Beer Money (BEER) is a coin. It was first traded on December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 356,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,000,000 coins. The official website for Beer Money is beer-money.io . The official message board for Beer Money is www.medium.com/@beermoney . Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

Beer Money Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beer Money should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beer Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

