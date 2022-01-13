Berenberg Bank Analysts Give K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) a €20.00 Price Target

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) has been given a €20.00 ($22.73) price target by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €13.95 ($15.85) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.00 ($17.05) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 12th. Baader Bank set a €17.00 ($19.32) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €17.00 ($19.32) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.50 ($11.93) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €14.07 ($15.99).

Get K+S Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

SDF traded up €0.54 ($0.61) on Thursday, hitting €16.98 ($19.29). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,577,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €15.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is €13.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.30. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €8.03 ($9.12) and a 12 month high of €17.58 ($19.98). The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.80.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.