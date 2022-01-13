Beximco Pharmaceuticals (LON:BXP) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $106.61

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited (LON:BXP) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 106.61 ($1.45) and traded as high as GBX 110.88 ($1.51). Beximco Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at GBX 110.88 ($1.51), with a volume of 6,058 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.71, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 106.61 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 93.91.

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (LON:BXP)

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited manufactures and markets generic pharmaceutical formulation products and active pharmaceutical ingredients in Bangladesh. The company offers allergic disorder, analgesic and antipyretic, anti-infective, antiviral, cardiovascular, central nervous system, cough and cold, endocrine and diabetes, eye care, gastrointestinal, hormone and steroid, intravenous fluid, musculoskeletal, oncology, respiratory, skin care, vitamin and mineral supplement, and other products, as well as contract manufacturing services to other companies.

