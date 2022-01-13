Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,635 ($22.19). Big Yellow Group shares last traded at GBX 1,603 ($21.76), with a volume of 282,948 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have commented on BYG. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,450 ($19.68) to GBX 1,750 ($23.75) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Liberum Capital raised Big Yellow Group to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 1,550 ($21.04) to GBX 1,720 ($23.35) in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.06. The firm has a market cap of £2.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,621.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of GBX 20.60 ($0.28) per share. This is an increase from Big Yellow Group’s previous dividend of $17.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Big Yellow Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.13%.

In related news, insider Nicholas Vetch sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,670 ($22.67), for a total transaction of £2,922,500 ($3,967,015.07).

About Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG)

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

