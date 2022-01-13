BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.00.

BIGC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. raised shares of BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

In other BigCommerce news, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 29,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $1,744,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $53,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,450 shares of company stock valued at $6,947,223. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIGC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in BigCommerce in the second quarter worth $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the second quarter valued at $45,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 60.9% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIGC opened at $33.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.19. BigCommerce has a 12-month low of $30.88 and a 12-month high of $96.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -42.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 9.44, a current ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.94%. The firm had revenue of $59.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that BigCommerce will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

