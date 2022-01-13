Binemon One Day Trading Volume Tops $4.04 Million (BIN)

Binemon (CURRENCY:BIN) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 13th. One Binemon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Binemon has a market cap of $8.71 million and approximately $4.04 million worth of Binemon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Binemon has traded down 17.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002338 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00061103 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00075313 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,273.39 or 0.07648402 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00008723 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,776.61 or 0.99949307 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.07 or 0.00067933 BTC.

Binemon Coin Profile

Binemon’s total supply is 934,870,751 coins and its circulating supply is 784,870,751 coins. Binemon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Binemon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binemon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binemon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binemon using one of the exchanges listed above.

