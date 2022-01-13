BitcoinZ 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $664,965.00 (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded 22.4% higher against the US dollar. BitcoinZ has a market capitalization of $3.87 million and approximately $664,965.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.11 or 0.00336722 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.89 or 0.00132931 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00084863 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002841 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BitcoinZ Profile

BitcoinZ (CRYPTO:BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 10,659,708,632 coins and its circulating supply is 10,756,283,635 coins. BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

