BitMart Token (BMX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $60.96 Million

BitMart Token (CURRENCY:BMX) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. Over the last week, BitMart Token has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. BitMart Token has a market capitalization of $60.96 million and $13.56 million worth of BitMart Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitMart Token coin can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000820 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitMart Token Coin Profile

BMX is a coin. Its genesis date was December 28th, 2017. BitMart Token’s total supply is 640,881,616 coins and its circulating supply is 173,717,945 coins. BitMart Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMartExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitMart Token is www.bitmart.com . The Reddit community for BitMart Token is /r/BitMartExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “BMX is an ERC20 based token issued by BitMart exchange. When users conduct trading on BitMart, they will get a discount on the trading fee if they have BMX, no matter what token they trade. “

BitMart Token Coin Trading

