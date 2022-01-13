BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 1,100.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 535 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,248. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.58. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.38 and a fifty-two week high of $13.46.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%.
About BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund
BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.
