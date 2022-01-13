BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 1,100.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 535 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,248. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.58. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.38 and a fifty-two week high of $13.46.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,726,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,776,000 after purchasing an additional 11,575 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 525,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,805,000 after buying an additional 39,486 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 262,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after buying an additional 56,158 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 63,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 16,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000.

About BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.