BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.51

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.51 and traded as high as $14.65. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund shares last traded at $14.35, with a volume of 61,359 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.69.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0485 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MFL. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 8.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,737 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 2.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 167,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 10.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 200,067 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 18,377 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 2.3% during the second quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 65,312 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 2.0% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 327,103 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,831,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. 22.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund operates as closed end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and to provide shareholders with the opportunity to own shares the value of which is exempt from Florida intangible personal property tax.

