Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $352.49

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc (LON:BMY) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 352.49 ($4.78) and traded as high as GBX 364 ($4.94). Bloomsbury Publishing shares last traded at GBX 364 ($4.94), with a volume of 45,789 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BMY. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 385 ($5.23) price target on shares of Bloomsbury Publishing in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 385 ($5.23) price target on shares of Bloomsbury Publishing in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Get Bloomsbury Publishing alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £297.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 359.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 352.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.34 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. Bloomsbury Publishing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.37%.

Bloomsbury Publishing Company Profile (LON:BMY)

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc publishes academic, educational, and general fiction and non-fiction books for consumers, children, teachers, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers books and digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for the United Kingdom and Eire professionals; and publishing services for corporations and institutions.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Bloomsbury Publishing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomsbury Publishing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.