Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $49.30

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$49.30 and traded as high as C$55.72. Boardwalk REIT shares last traded at C$55.26, with a volume of 96,150 shares traded.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BEI.UN. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$60.00 to C$63.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. upped their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$50.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$54.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$51.25 to C$59.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded shares of Boardwalk REIT to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boardwalk REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$60.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.84, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of C$2.82 billion and a PE ratio of 20.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$54.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$49.30.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

