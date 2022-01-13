Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.63.

Several equities analysts have commented on BRLXF shares. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Boralex from C$52.25 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Boralex from C$50.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Boralex from C$48.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Boralex stock opened at $24.63 on Thursday. Boralex has a one year low of $24.47 and a one year high of $44.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.48.

Boralex, Inc engages in the developing and building renewable energy power facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Wind Power Stations, Hydroelectric Power Stations, Thermal Power Stations, and Solar Power Stations. The company was founded on November 9, 1982 and is headquartered in Kingsey Falls, Canada.

