Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$45.64.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a C$56.00 price objective on shares of Boralex and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$41.00 target price on shares of Boralex in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Boralex from C$52.25 to C$51.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Boralex from C$50.00 to C$46.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Boralex from C$48.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday.

BLX opened at C$30.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 328.61, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 121.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$35.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$37.13. Boralex has a 52-week low of C$30.48 and a 52-week high of C$56.06.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$126.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$130.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Boralex will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boralex

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

