Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) Short Interest Update

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, a growth of 1,092.9% from the December 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NYSE BIF traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,309. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.68. Boulder Growth & Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.93 and a 52 week high of $15.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from Boulder Growth & Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,118 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,789 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. 12.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boulder Growth & Income Fund

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management company. It primarily invests in domestic common stocks, warrants, corporate bonds, the United States treasury bills and repurchase agreements. The firm seeks to produce both income and long-term capital appreciation by investing in a portfolio of equity and debt securities.

