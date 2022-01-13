Brokerages Expect Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $30.71 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) will report sales of $30.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $30.40 million to $31.02 million. Bridgewater Bancshares posted sales of $25.83 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will report full-year sales of $115.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $114.60 million to $116.02 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $128.69 million, with estimates ranging from $128.20 million to $129.18 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bridgewater Bancshares.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $30.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.70 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Bridgewater Bancshares from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bridgewater Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWB. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $25,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 128.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 83.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 45,857.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 278.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. 48.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BWB opened at $17.80 on Thursday. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 12-month low of $12.79 and a 12-month high of $20.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $499.59 million, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.75.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

