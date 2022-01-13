Brokerages Expect LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) to Announce $4.28 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) will report $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for LGI Homes’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.80 and the highest is $4.76. LGI Homes reported earnings per share of $5.18 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LGI Homes will report full-year earnings of $16.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.50 to $17.47. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $16.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.83 to $17.16. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for LGI Homes.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $751.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.17 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 14.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LGIH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on LGI Homes from $156.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LGI Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.60.

LGIH stock opened at $136.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 13.59 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.51. LGI Homes has a 1 year low of $97.20 and a 1 year high of $188.00.

In related news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 2,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.60, for a total value of $384,857.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LGIH. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in LGI Homes by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 31,761 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in LGI Homes by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in LGI Homes by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in LGI Homes by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in LGI Homes by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,029,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

