Brokers Offer Predictions for Lululemon Athletica Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) – Investment analysts at Truist Securities decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Lululemon Athletica in a report issued on Monday, January 10th. Truist Securities analyst B. Reed now forecasts that the apparel retailer will earn $7.69 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.75. Truist Securities also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.26 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.84 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.90 EPS.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis.

LULU has been the topic of several other reports. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $468.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $429.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $489.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $518.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.96.

LULU traded down $16.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $336.11. 89,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,504,098. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $485.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $420.91 and a 200 day moving average of $409.72. The firm has a market cap of $43.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,628,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,149,240,000 after purchasing an additional 540,785 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,721,624 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,720,240,000 after purchasing an additional 153,852 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,475,271 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,215,842,000 after purchasing an additional 40,332 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,811,232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,026,015,000 after purchasing an additional 104,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,889,113 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $764,524,000 after purchasing an additional 120,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

