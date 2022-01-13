Brokers Set Expectations for Shake Shack Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:SHAK)

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) – Equities researchers at Truist Securities raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Shake Shack in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Securities analyst J. Bartlett now anticipates that the company will earn $0.50 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.38. Truist Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $193.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SHAK. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.79.

Shares of NYSE SHAK traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.66. The company had a trading volume of 38,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,371. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Shake Shack has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $138.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHAK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 22.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,987,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,855 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,908,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,323,000 after purchasing an additional 38,717 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 1.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,108,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,640,000 after purchasing an additional 14,032 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,106,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,464,000 after purchasing an additional 48,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the second quarter worth $94,400,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.