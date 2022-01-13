Bushveld Minerals (LON:BMN) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.21

Bushveld Minerals Limited (LON:BMN) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 11.21 ($0.15) and traded as low as GBX 9.10 ($0.12). Bushveld Minerals shares last traded at GBX 9.30 ($0.13), with a volume of 1,013,141 shares.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 27 ($0.37) price objective on shares of Bushveld Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 27 ($0.37) price target on shares of Bushveld Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

The company has a market capitalization of £117.16 million and a P/E ratio of -3.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 9.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 11.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.93, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Bushveld Minerals Limited operates as an integrated primary vanadium producer and energy storage solutions provider in South Africa. Its flagship vanadium platform is involved in the vanadium mining and processing activities; and holding Mokopane vanadium and Brits vanadium projects. The company is also developing and promoting vanadium in the global energy storage market through the application of vanadium redox flow batteries.

