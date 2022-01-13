Canaccord Genuity Group (OTCMKTS:CCORF) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.87

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.87 and traded as high as $12.29. Canaccord Genuity Group shares last traded at $12.24, with a volume of 7,799 shares traded.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.42.

Canaccord Genuity Group, Inc operates as a financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management and Capital Markets. The Wealth Management segment provides wealth management solutions and brokerage services to individual, investors, private clients, charities and intermediaries.

