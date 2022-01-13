Cancom (ETR:COK) PT Set at €70.00 by Warburg Research

Cancom (ETR:COK) received a €70.00 ($79.55) price target from analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.49% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($90.91) price objective on Cancom in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €73.00 ($82.95) target price on Cancom in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($81.82) target price on Cancom in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €83.00 ($94.32) target price on Cancom in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cancom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €72.83 ($82.77).

Get Cancom alerts:

Shares of Cancom stock traded up €0.32 ($0.36) during trading on Thursday, hitting €55.34 ($62.89). The stock had a trading volume of 138,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of €60.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of €55.70. Cancom has a fifty-two week low of €43.02 ($48.89) and a fifty-two week high of €64.82 ($73.66).

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany, Austria, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, and the United States. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Cancom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.