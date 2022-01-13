Candente Copper (TSE:DNT) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.15

Shares of Candente Copper Corp. (TSE:DNT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.15 and traded as high as C$0.23. Candente Copper shares last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 103,354 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$61.07 million and a P/E ratio of -57.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.19 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

In other Candente Copper news, Director Andres Juan Milla sold 200,000 shares of Candente Copper stock in a transaction on Friday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.19, for a total transaction of C$38,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 306,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$58,159.

Candente Copper Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the CaÃ±ariaco project consisting of 5 CaÃ±ariaco concessions covering a total area of 4,289.50 hectares located in Northern Peru.

