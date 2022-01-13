Capita (LON:CPI) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $43.31

Shares of Capita plc (LON:CPI) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 43.31 ($0.59) and traded as low as GBX 37.06 ($0.50). Capita shares last traded at GBX 37.67 ($0.51), with a volume of 2,503,691 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Capita to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 55 ($0.75) to GBX 70 ($0.95) in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.09) price objective on shares of Capita in a report on Monday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 60.40 ($0.82).

The stock has a market cap of £634.47 million and a P/E ratio of 2.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 41.67 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 43.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 459.23, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.58.

In other news, insider Ian Powell bought 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 35 ($0.48) per share, with a total value of £24,500 ($33,256.41). Insiders bought a total of 71,194 shares of company stock valued at $2,501,324 in the last three months.

About Capita (LON:CPI)

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors. It operates through six divisions: Software, People Solutions, Customer Management, Government Services, Technology Solutions, and Specialist Services. The company offers application software and other solutions, such as automation, critical communication system, finance and payment, management information system, workforce management, and education software products and services; and people solutions, including human resources advisory and digitally enabled services comprising learning, resourcing, pensions, and HR outsourcing services.

