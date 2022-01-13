Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $167.98

Shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 167.98 ($2.28) and traded as high as GBX 174.30 ($2.37). Capital & Counties Properties PLC shares last traded at GBX 170.80 ($2.32), with a volume of 573,413 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital increased their target price on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 198 ($2.69) to GBX 220 ($2.99) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 140 ($1.90) to GBX 155 ($2.10) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 185 ($2.51) to GBX 175 ($2.38) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 166.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 167.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.95, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 7.93. The company has a market capitalization of £1.45 billion and a PE ratio of -3.97.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

