Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Upgraded by Edward Jones to Buy

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) was upgraded by Edward Jones from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Capital One Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.46.

NYSE:COF traded up $2.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $161.46. 133,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,521,440. The firm has a market cap of $68.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.65. Capital One Financial has a twelve month low of $99.82 and a twelve month high of $177.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.32.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 39.92%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COF. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 73,375.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 1,383.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

