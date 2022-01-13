Casper (CSPR) Market Capitalization Achieves $354.59 Million

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. Casper has a market cap of $354.59 million and approximately $15.11 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Casper has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. One Casper coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000273 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00061119 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00075461 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,262.59 or 0.07640486 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00008723 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,713.75 or 1.00028984 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.07 or 0.00068078 BTC.

About Casper

Casper’s total supply is 10,599,075,169 coins and its circulating supply is 3,044,521,408 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Casper Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

