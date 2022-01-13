Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CQP. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

CQP stock traded down $1.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.41. The company had a trading volume of 15,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,796. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.15. Cheniere Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $37.02 and a twelve month high of $48.30.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 274.31%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,939 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,784 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 224,567 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,946,000 after acquiring an additional 91,043 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,274 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grace Capital boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Grace Capital now owns 11,058 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. 46.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

