China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) Short Interest Update

China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 93.8% from the December 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CHCJY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 693. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.02. China CITIC Bank has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $10.83.

China CITIC Bank Company Profile

China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited provides various banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It accepts deposits; offers corporate and personal loans; and provides securities agency, remittance and settlement, and guarantee services, as well as investment banking and international services.

