China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) Short Interest Update

China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 93.8% from the December 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS CHCJY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 693. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.02. China CITIC Bank has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $10.83.
China CITIC Bank Company Profile
