Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.94.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSCO. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $62.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $262.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.63 and a 200-day moving average of $56.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Cisco Systems has a one year low of $44.15 and a one year high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 55.02%.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $697,165.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,545 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 954,564 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,592,000 after buying an additional 88,135 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 492,382 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,096,000 after buying an additional 44,118 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,427,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 700,715 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,138,000 after purchasing an additional 10,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.