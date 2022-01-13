Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Position Reduced by Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 371,640 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 82,350 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up about 2.7% of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $20,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Amundi purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at $1,003,475,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 86.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 38,494,781 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,143,774,000 after acquiring an additional 17,891,357 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 35.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,114,890 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,384,088,000 after acquiring an additional 6,840,387 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 15.6% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 47,579,326 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,521,704,000 after acquiring an additional 6,426,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 29.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,330,977 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,395,542,000 after acquiring an additional 5,949,585 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.94.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $27,303.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,545 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.78. The company had a trading volume of 287,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,924,636. The stock has a market cap of $260.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.85. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.15 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 55.02%.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

