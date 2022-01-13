Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $27.50. Citizens & Northern shares last traded at $26.89, with a volume of 28,279 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens & Northern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.19.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $25.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 million. Citizens & Northern had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 26.97%. As a group, analysts expect that Citizens & Northern Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This is an increase from Citizens & Northern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Citizens & Northern’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

In other news, Director Susan E. Hartley purchased 2,000 shares of Citizens & Northern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $50,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 2,367 shares of company stock valued at $60,649 over the last 90 days. 3.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZNC. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Citizens & Northern by 143.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Citizens & Northern during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 434,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,343 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.85% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC)

Citizens & Northern Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in community banking. It provides a full range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York State. The firm’s Lending products include mortgage loans, commercial loans and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments such as commercial letters-of-credit.

